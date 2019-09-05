Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

We are contrasting Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.78 N/A -4.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Myovant Sciences Ltd. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 192.58% and an $23.67 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is $1.75, which is potential 199.66% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.4% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 56.5% are Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.