Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Both Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 3.13 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Myovant Sciences Ltd. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Recro Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Recro Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Recro Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Myovant Sciences Ltd. has an average price target of $25.5, and a 227.34% upside potential. Competitively Recro Pharma Inc. has an average price target of $8.5, with potential downside of -27.29%. The results provided earlier shows that Myovant Sciences Ltd. appears more favorable than Recro Pharma Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Recro Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.4% and 71.4% respectively. Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 56.5%. Comparatively, 1.8% are Recro Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. has -56.12% weaker performance while Recro Pharma Inc. has 35.21% stronger performance.

Summary

Recro Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.