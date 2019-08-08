Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Both Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 38 10.32 N/A -3.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Myovant Sciences Ltd. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Myovant Sciences Ltd. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Myovant Sciences Ltd. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. PTC Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Myovant Sciences Ltd. and PTC Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 242.94% and an $25 consensus target price. Competitively PTC Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $48, with potential upside of 3.63%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Myovant Sciences Ltd. seems more appealing than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Myovant Sciences Ltd. and PTC Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.4% and 85.61%. Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 56.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. has -56.12% weaker performance while PTC Therapeutics Inc. has 40.36% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.