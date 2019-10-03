Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Since Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 7 0.00 33.18M -4.08 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 -0.02 59.84M -2.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 487,468,045.72% -590.4% -157% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2,787,534,355.06% -162.3% -117.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Myovant Sciences Ltd. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Nabriva Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 373.87% upside potential and an average price target of $23.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 33.4% and 49.6% respectively. Insiders held 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 0.61% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. has -56.12% weaker performance while Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 62.67% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc beats Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.