Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Both Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.80 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -451.3% -153.5% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -25.3% -19%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Myovant Sciences Ltd. is 3.5 while its Current Ratio is 3.5. Meanwhile, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 32.9 while its Quick Ratio is 32.9. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 187.69% for Myovant Sciences Ltd. with consensus price target of $25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.6% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.2% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -25.52% -35.45% -36.99% -29.12% -38.31% -17.67% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 2.37% 1.24% 4.58% -17.25% 0% -13.81%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.