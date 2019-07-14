Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)

Since Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.80 0.00 Immuron Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Immuron Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Immuron Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -451.3% -153.5% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Immuron Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Immuron Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Myovant Sciences Ltd. is $25, with potential upside of 191.04%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.6% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.06% of Immuron Limited are owned by institutional investors. Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -25.52% -35.45% -36.99% -29.12% -38.31% -17.67% Immuron Limited 2% -27.29% -28.09% -43.44% -55.78% -12.24%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Immuron Limited.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Immuron Limited beats Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.