Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 94.87 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gritstone Oncology Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Gritstone Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Myovant Sciences Ltd. has an average target price of $23.67, and a 283.01% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.4% and 65%. Insiders held roughly 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.