Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 7 0.00 33.18M -4.08 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 0.00 59.51M -0.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Compugen Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Compugen Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 469,971,671.39% -590.4% -157% Compugen Ltd. 1,502,550,118.67% -83.4% -60.4%

Liquidity

Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Compugen Ltd. are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Compugen Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Compugen Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s consensus target price is $23.67, while its potential upside is 356.07%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Compugen Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.4% and 24.3%. 56.5% are Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Compugen Ltd. has 12% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend while Compugen Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Compugen Ltd. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.