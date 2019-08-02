Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

As Biotechnology companies, Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 11 13.22 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.3 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Myovant Sciences Ltd. Its rival Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67

$25 is Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 262.32%. Meanwhile, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s consensus price target is $18.67, while its potential upside is 133.38%. The results provided earlier shows that Myovant Sciences Ltd. appears more favorable than Bicycle Therapeutics plc, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 33.4% and 22% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, Bicycle Therapeutics plc has 21.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. was more bearish than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Myovant Sciences Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.