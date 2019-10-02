Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

We will be comparing the differences between Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 7 0.00 33.18M -4.08 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 136 -0.42 37.49M -12.75 0.00

Table 1 highlights Myovant Sciences Ltd. and BeiGene Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 478,573,798.16% -590.4% -157% BeiGene Ltd. 27,594,582.66% -45.1% -34.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Myovant Sciences Ltd. are 2.3 and 2.3. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd. has 7.5 and 7.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Myovant Sciences Ltd. and BeiGene Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 376.26% upside potential and an average price target of $23.67. Competitively BeiGene Ltd. has an average price target of $205.5, with potential upside of 72.00%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Myovant Sciences Ltd. seems more appealing than BeiGene Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Myovant Sciences Ltd. and BeiGene Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.4% and 82.7%. Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 56.5%. Comparatively, 0.1% are BeiGene Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. was more bearish than BeiGene Ltd.

Summary

BeiGene Ltd. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.