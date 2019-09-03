Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

In table 1 we can see Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Myovant Sciences Ltd. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is 14.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.3. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s upside potential is 194.77% at a $23.67 consensus price target. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48 consensus price target and a 54.34% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Myovant Sciences Ltd. looks more robust than Audentes Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.4% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. has -56.12% weaker performance while Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 82.55% stronger performance.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.