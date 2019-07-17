Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.80 0.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.51 N/A -2.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -451.3% -153.5% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -99.2% -58.6%

Liquidity

Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 3.5. Competitively, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 184.74% upside potential and a consensus target price of $25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.6% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.9% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 1.8% are Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -25.52% -35.45% -36.99% -29.12% -38.31% -17.67% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -4.82% -4.24% -55.37% -76.49% -84.1% -37.8%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.