Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

This is a contrast between Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 11.58 N/A -0.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Myovant Sciences Ltd. and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Liquidity

2.3 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Myovant Sciences Ltd. Its rival 22nd Century Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.3 and 8.7 respectively. 22nd Century Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Myovant Sciences Ltd. and 22nd Century Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s consensus price target is $23.67, while its potential upside is 283.63%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.4% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares and 35% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares. 56.5% are Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. was more bearish than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Summary

22nd Century Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.