Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) Reaches $5.05 Yearly Low; Lazard Asset Management Has Increased Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Holding By $387,270

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased Audiocodes Ltd (AUDC) stake by 258.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lazard Asset Management Llc acquired 25,818 shares as Audiocodes Ltd (AUDC)'s stock rose 28.25%. The Lazard Asset Management Llc holds 35,818 shares with $554,000 value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Audiocodes Ltd now has $582.76M valuation. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $19.51. About 87,826 shares traded. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 90.60% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500.

The stock of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) hit a new 52-week low and has $4.60 target or 9.00% below today’s $5.05 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $452.59 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $4.60 price target is reached, the company will be worth $40.73 million less. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 299,163 shares traded. Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) has declined 63.47% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MYOV News: 15/05/2018 – QVT Financial LP Exits Position in Myovant; 25/04/2018 – MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD MYOV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $17; 03/04/2018 MYOVANT SCIENCES SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO ENTERED INTO A SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT SCIENCES LTD – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – QVT Financial Adds GDS Holdings Ltd., Exits Myovant: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Myovant Sciences and PERIOD. Inc. Launch Partnership Focused on Empowering Women to Elevate the Conversation Around Period Heal; 20/04/2018 – Myovant Sciences and PERIOD. Inc. Launch Partnership Focused on Empowering Women to Elevate the Conversation Around Period Health

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The company has market cap of $452.59 million. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction.

Analysts await Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.80 earnings per share, up 19.19% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.99 per share. After $-0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Myovant Sciences Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.11% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Myovant Sciences has $2600 highest and $2000 lowest target. $23.67’s average target is 368.71% above currents $5.05 stock price. Myovant Sciences had 6 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup reinitiated the shares of MYOV in report on Thursday, May 30 with “Buy” rating.

