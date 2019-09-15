Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Contrasting side by side

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Zafgen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Liquidity

2.3 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Myovant Sciences Ltd. Its rival Zafgen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Zafgen Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Zafgen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 283.63% upside potential and a consensus price target of $23.67. Zafgen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $0.78 average price target and a 6.91% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Myovant Sciences Ltd. seems more appealing than Zafgen Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Zafgen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.4% and 81.8%. Insiders held 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares. Competitively, 1.14% are Zafgen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. was less bearish than Zafgen Inc.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.