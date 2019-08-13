Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Contrasting side by side

Both Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Demonstrates Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Liquidity

2.3 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Myovant Sciences Ltd. Its rival Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 60.8 and 60.8 respectively. Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 245.78% upside potential and a consensus price target of $25. Meanwhile, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $21.83, while its potential upside is 220.09%. The data provided earlier shows that Myovant Sciences Ltd. appears more favorable than Viking Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.4% and 65.4% respectively. 56.5% are Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend while Viking Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.