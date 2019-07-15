Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Comparing side by side

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.80 0.00 Verastem Inc. 3 3.93 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Verastem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Verastem Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -451.3% -153.5% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Liquidity

3.5 and 3.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Myovant Sciences Ltd. Its rival Verastem Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Verastem Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Verastem Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The average target price of Myovant Sciences Ltd. is $25, with potential upside of 191.04%. Competitively the average target price of Verastem Inc. is $8.75, which is potential 479.47% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Verastem Inc. is looking more favorable than Myovant Sciences Ltd., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.6% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares and 59.9% of Verastem Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Verastem Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -25.52% -35.45% -36.99% -29.12% -38.31% -17.67% Verastem Inc. -22.61% -35.02% -50.32% -72.05% -70.1% -54.17%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Verastem Inc.

Summary

Verastem Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.