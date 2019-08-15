Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

Demonstrates Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a consensus price target of $25, and a 262.84% upside potential. On the other hand, Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 872.38% and its consensus price target is $2.5. The data provided earlier shows that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Myovant Sciences Ltd., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.4% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. has stronger performance than Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.