Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.80 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2309.19 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Myovant Sciences Ltd. and NantKwest Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -451.3% -153.5% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Liquidity

Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NantKwest Inc. are 4.1 and 4.1 respectively. NantKwest Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Myovant Sciences Ltd. and NantKwest Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 189.02% upside potential and a consensus price target of $25. NantKwest Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.25 consensus price target and a 13.65% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Myovant Sciences Ltd. looks more robust than NantKwest Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.6% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares and 8.9% of NantKwest Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 20.3% are NantKwest Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -25.52% -35.45% -36.99% -29.12% -38.31% -17.67% NantKwest Inc. -4.27% -23.29% 0% -59.27% -73.4% -3.45%

For the past year NantKwest Inc. has weaker performance than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

NantKwest Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.