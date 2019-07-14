Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Comparison side by side

Since Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.80 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 8.98 N/A -4.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -451.3% -153.5% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Myovant Sciences Ltd. is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.5. The Current Ratio of rival Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 10.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.4. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$25 is Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 191.04%. Competitively the consensus target price of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 324.03% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Myovant Sciences Ltd. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.6% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.1% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.5% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -25.52% -35.45% -36.99% -29.12% -38.31% -17.67% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.