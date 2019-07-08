Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.80 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 276.96 N/A -2.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -451.3% -153.5% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Myovant Sciences Ltd. is 3.5 while its Current Ratio is 3.5. Meanwhile, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.6 while its Quick Ratio is 13.6. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 187.69% and an $25 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.6% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares and 6.7% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -25.52% -35.45% -36.99% -29.12% -38.31% -17.67% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. has -17.67% weaker performance while Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 35.29% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.