Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.80 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 1.36

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -451.3% -153.5% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 243%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Myovant Sciences Ltd. are 3.5 and 3.5. Competitively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.8 and 5.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 181.85% for Myovant Sciences Ltd. with average price target of $25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.6% and 23.1%. 0.1% are Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -25.52% -35.45% -36.99% -29.12% -38.31% -17.67% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.09% 9.66% -7.82% -3.81% -77.89% 38.88%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. has -17.67% weaker performance while Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 38.88% stronger performance.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.