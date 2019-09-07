Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Contrasting side by side

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 3.62 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1%

Liquidity

Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Agenus Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Agenus Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s upside potential is 215.18% at a $23.67 average target price. Meanwhile, Agenus Inc.’s average target price is $5, while its potential upside is 61.29%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Myovant Sciences Ltd. is looking more favorable than Agenus Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.4% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.6% of Agenus Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Agenus Inc. has 24.18% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend while Agenus Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.