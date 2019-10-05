Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Contrasting side by side

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 7 0.00 33.18M -4.08 0.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 25.17M -0.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 492,474,841.93% -590.4% -157% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,642,019,968.17% -20.5% -17.7%

Liquidity

Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 and has 13.8 Quick Ratio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a consensus target price of $23.67, and a 381.10% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.4% and 23.4% respectively. 56.5% are Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.