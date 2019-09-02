Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Liquidity

Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 194.77% for Myovant Sciences Ltd. with average target price of $23.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.4% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend while Achieve Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Achieve Life Sciences Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.