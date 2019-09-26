MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS) and Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) compete against each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYOS RENS Technology Inc. 1 25.67 N/A -0.40 0.00 Organogenesis Holdings Inc. 7 2.72 N/A -1.09 0.00

Demonstrates MYOS RENS Technology Inc. and Organogenesis Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of MYOS RENS Technology Inc. and Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYOS RENS Technology Inc. 0.00% -86.6% -65.1% Organogenesis Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MYOS RENS Technology Inc. is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. and Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MYOS RENS Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Organogenesis Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $10.33, while its potential upside is 51.69%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. and Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5% and 1.3%. Insiders owned roughly 24.9% of MYOS RENS Technology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has 91.84% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MYOS RENS Technology Inc. -8.38% -1.61% 16.2% -11.05% 19.53% 7.75% Organogenesis Holdings Inc. -3.31% -38% -29.65% -63.66% -49.9% -51.13%

For the past year MYOS RENS Technology Inc. had bullish trend while Organogenesis Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc., a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity. Its products include Re Muscle Health products, a direct-to-consumer portfolio of muscle health bars, meal replacement shakes, and daily supplement powders; and Qurr line of products comprising flavored puddings, powders, and shakes. The company sells its Re Muscle Health products through e-commerce Websites; and Qurr line of products through convenient direct online ordering without a prescription. The company was formerly known as MYOS Corporation and changed its name to MYOS RENS Technology Inc. in March 2016. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Cedar Knolls, New Jersey.