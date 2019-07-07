MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Since MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS) and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) are part of the Drugs – Generic industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYOS RENS Technology Inc. 1 29.22 N/A -0.46 0.00 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 32 4.08 N/A 0.24 138.19

In table 1 we can see MYOS RENS Technology Inc. and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYOS RENS Technology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MYOS RENS Technology Inc. is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Elanco Animal Health Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for MYOS RENS Technology Inc. and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MYOS RENS Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 1 1 0 2.50

Competitively Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a consensus target price of $31.5, with potential downside of -7.87%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5% of MYOS RENS Technology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.7% of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. MYOS RENS Technology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 24.9%. Competitively, 0.2% are Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MYOS RENS Technology Inc. -1.63% -14.18% -32.4% -3.97% -20.39% -14.79% Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 4.33% 1.9% 11.32% -4.96% 0% 3.87%

For the past year MYOS RENS Technology Inc. had bearish trend while Elanco Animal Health Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Elanco Animal Health Incorporated beats MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc., a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity. Its products include Re Muscle Health products, a direct-to-consumer portfolio of muscle health bars, meal replacement shakes, and daily supplement powders; and Qurr line of products comprising flavored puddings, powders, and shakes. The company sells its Re Muscle Health products through e-commerce Websites; and Qurr line of products through convenient direct online ordering without a prescription. The company was formerly known as MYOS Corporation and changed its name to MYOS RENS Technology Inc. in March 2016. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Cedar Knolls, New Jersey.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals in the United States and internationally. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and food animal products used in ruminant and swine production. The company caters to veterinarians and food producers of countries in North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated was founded in 1954 and is based in Greenfield, Indiana. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as a subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Company.