MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS) and HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Comparing side by side

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS) and HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) have been rivals in the Drugs – Generic for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYOS RENS Technology Inc. 1 29.03 N/A -0.40 0.00 HEXO Corp. 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of MYOS RENS Technology Inc. and HEXO Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYOS RENS Technology Inc. 0.00% -86.6% -65.1% HEXO Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 5% of MYOS RENS Technology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.15% of HEXO Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% are MYOS RENS Technology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.04% of HEXO Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MYOS RENS Technology Inc. -8.38% -1.61% 16.2% -11.05% 19.53% 7.75% HEXO Corp. -0.23% -20.82% -45.59% -19.62% 34.51% 24.2%

For the past year MYOS RENS Technology Inc. was less bullish than HEXO Corp.

Summary

HEXO Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc., a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity. Its products include Re Muscle Health products, a direct-to-consumer portfolio of muscle health bars, meal replacement shakes, and daily supplement powders; and Qurr line of products comprising flavored puddings, powders, and shakes. The company sells its Re Muscle Health products through e-commerce Websites; and Qurr line of products through convenient direct online ordering without a prescription. The company was formerly known as MYOS Corporation and changed its name to MYOS RENS Technology Inc. in March 2016. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Cedar Knolls, New Jersey.