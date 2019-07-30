MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS) Analysts See $-0.12 EPS; Polaris Capital Management Increased Webster Financial (WBS) Position

Analysts expect MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS) to report $-0.12 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $-0.14 EPS. After having $-0.13 EPS previously, MYOS RENS Technology Inc.’s analysts see -7.69% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.0325 during the last trading session, reaching $1.5425. About 8,506 shares traded. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS) has declined 20.39% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.82% the S&P500.

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased Webster Financial Corp (WBS) stake by 1.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polaris Capital Management Llc acquired 10,100 shares as Webster Financial Corp (WBS)’s stock declined 11.17%. The Polaris Capital Management Llc holds 819,219 shares with $41.51 million value, up from 809,119 last quarter. Webster Financial Corp now has $4.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $51.11. About 268,570 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.92% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 09/04/2018 – Conterra Networks Completes Acquisition Of Gulf Coast Regional Fiber-Optic Provider; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINL BOOSTS COMMON DIV; 23/04/2018 – Webster Financial Raises Dividend to 33c Vs. 26c; 22/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 19/04/2018 – Webster 1Q Net $80.2M; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Webster Financial; 22/03/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $58; 06/03/2018 Webster Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

MYOS RENS Technology Inc., a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company has market cap of $14.15 million. The firm primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include Re Muscle Health products, a direct-to-consumer portfolio of muscle health bars, meal replacement shakes, and daily supplement powders; and Qurr line of products comprising flavored puddings, powders, and shakes.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.38 million activity. OSAR KAREN R also sold $221,148 worth of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) on Friday, February 8. $2.47 million worth of stock was sold by SMITH JAMES COPENHAVER on Thursday, January 31. 2,407 shares were sold by CRAWFORD JOHN JOSEPH, worth $134,484.

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased Linde Plc (Us Shares) stake by 297,527 shares to 1.26M valued at $220.86 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) stake by 39,500 shares and now owns 4.43 million shares. Rbb Bancorp was reduced too.

