Myomo Inc. (MYO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) and Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myomo Inc. 1 4.21 N/A -0.82 0.00 Zynex Inc. 8 7.89 N/A 0.30 28.20

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Myomo Inc. and Zynex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Myomo Inc. and Zynex Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myomo Inc. 0.00% -116.3% -97.7% Zynex Inc. 0.00% 105.2% 63.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Myomo Inc. is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 6.8. Meanwhile, Zynex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3. Myomo Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zynex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Myomo Inc. and Zynex Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myomo Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zynex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Zynex Inc.’s potential upside is 7.61% and its average target price is $10.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Myomo Inc. and Zynex Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12% and 5.5%. 7% are Myomo Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 54.89% of Zynex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myomo Inc. 11.57% 16.72% -31.15% -50.59% -63.48% -41.67% Zynex Inc. 2.09% -13.24% 38.9% 116.1% 181.11% 182.99%

For the past year Myomo Inc. had bearish trend while Zynex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Zynex Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Myomo Inc.

Myomo, Inc., a commercial stage medical robotics Company, provides expanded mobility solutions for patients suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis in the United States. The company develops and markets MyoPro, a myoelectric elbow/wrist/hand orthosis that supports an impaired hands and arms of individuals due to a brachial plexus injury, stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, and other upper limb neuromuscular deficits. Myomo, Inc. and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, neuromuscular electrical stimulation, and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. The company also distributes private labeled products comprising electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; and batteries for use in electrotherapy products. In addition, it develops non-invasive blood volume monitors for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex, Inc. offers its products for pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company sells its products through direct and independent sales representatives primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lone Tree, Colorado.