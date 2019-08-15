Myomo Inc. (MYO)’s Financial Results Comparing With ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) and ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myomo Inc. 1 3.95 N/A -0.82 0.00 ShockWave Medical Inc. 46 64.61 N/A -12.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Myomo Inc. and ShockWave Medical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Myomo Inc. and ShockWave Medical Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myomo Inc. 0.00% -116.3% -97.7% ShockWave Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

6.8 and 6.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Myomo Inc. Its rival ShockWave Medical Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.4 and 9.9 respectively. ShockWave Medical Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Myomo Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Myomo Inc. and ShockWave Medical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myomo Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ShockWave Medical Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

ShockWave Medical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 consensus price target and a -21.43% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 12% of Myomo Inc. shares and 69.8% of ShockWave Medical Inc. shares. About 7% of Myomo Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are ShockWave Medical Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myomo Inc. 11.57% 16.72% -31.15% -50.59% -63.48% -41.67% ShockWave Medical Inc. -3.61% -11.42% 25.21% 0% 0% 60.39%

For the past year Myomo Inc. had bearish trend while ShockWave Medical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ShockWave Medical Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Myomo Inc.

Myomo, Inc., a commercial stage medical robotics Company, provides expanded mobility solutions for patients suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis in the United States. The company develops and markets MyoPro, a myoelectric elbow/wrist/hand orthosis that supports an impaired hands and arms of individuals due to a brachial plexus injury, stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, and other upper limb neuromuscular deficits. Myomo, Inc. and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.