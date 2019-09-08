Myomo Inc. (MYO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) and Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myomo Inc. 1 4.22 N/A -0.82 0.00 Motus GI Holdings Inc. 4 25694.61 N/A -1.20 0.00

Demonstrates Myomo Inc. and Motus GI Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Myomo Inc. and Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myomo Inc. 0.00% -116.3% -97.7% Motus GI Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Myomo Inc. are 6.8 and 6.6. Competitively, Motus GI Holdings Inc. has 6.4 and 6.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Myomo Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Motus GI Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Myomo Inc. and Motus GI Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12% and 37.7% respectively. 7% are Myomo Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Motus GI Holdings Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myomo Inc. 11.57% 16.72% -31.15% -50.59% -63.48% -41.67% Motus GI Holdings Inc. -5.26% -9.7% -32.5% -34.94% -61.59% -13.18%

For the past year Myomo Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Motus GI Holdings Inc.

Summary

Motus GI Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Myomo Inc.

Myomo, Inc., a commercial stage medical robotics Company, provides expanded mobility solutions for patients suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis in the United States. The company develops and markets MyoPro, a myoelectric elbow/wrist/hand orthosis that supports an impaired hands and arms of individuals due to a brachial plexus injury, stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, and other upper limb neuromuscular deficits. Myomo, Inc. and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System. Its Pure-Vu System is designed to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.