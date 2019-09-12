Myomo Inc. (MYO)’s Financial Results Comparing With CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Both Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) and CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myomo Inc. 1 4.33 N/A -0.82 0.00 CONMED Corporation 85 3.12 N/A 1.05 83.43

Table 1 demonstrates Myomo Inc. and CONMED Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) and CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myomo Inc. 0.00% -116.3% -97.7% CONMED Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 2.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Myomo Inc. is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 6.8. Meanwhile, CONMED Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Myomo Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CONMED Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Myomo Inc. and CONMED Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myomo Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CONMED Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of CONMED Corporation is $100.33, which is potential 0.86% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Myomo Inc. and CONMED Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 12% and 97.56% respectively. Myomo Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of CONMED Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myomo Inc. 11.57% 16.72% -31.15% -50.59% -63.48% -41.67% CONMED Corporation 1.82% 2.14% 9.52% 26.83% 19.51% 36.06%

For the past year Myomo Inc. had bearish trend while CONMED Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors CONMED Corporation beats Myomo Inc.

Myomo, Inc., a commercial stage medical robotics Company, provides expanded mobility solutions for patients suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis in the United States. The company develops and markets MyoPro, a myoelectric elbow/wrist/hand orthosis that supports an impaired hands and arms of individuals due to a brachial plexus injury, stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, and other upper limb neuromuscular deficits. Myomo, Inc. and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers sports medicine products, such as powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, metal and bio absorbable implants, and related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in large and small bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; and sports biologics and tissues. It also provides electrosurgical generators, hand pieces, smoke management systems, and accessories for surgical needs; and endomechanical instrumentation products that offer various instruments comprising trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in the minimally invasive laparoscopic and gynecological surgery, as well as an uterine manipulator for use in the laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures. In addition, the company provides mucosal management devices, forceps, scope management accessories, bronchoscopy devices, dilatation, stricture management devices, hemostasis, biliary devices, and polypectomy; ECG electrodes and accessories, and cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads; suction instruments and tubing for use in the hospital, as well as ambulatory surgery centers and emergency medical market; and imaging systems for use in the minimally invasive orthopedic and general surgery procedures. The companyÂ’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, and gastroenterology. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.