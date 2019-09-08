Myomo Inc. (MYO)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)

Both Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) and BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myomo Inc. 1 4.22 N/A -0.82 0.00 BioSig Technologies Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00

Demonstrates Myomo Inc. and BioSig Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Myomo Inc. and BioSig Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myomo Inc. 0.00% -116.3% -97.7% BioSig Technologies Inc. 0.00% -364.2% -292.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Myomo Inc. are 6.8 and 6.6. Competitively, BioSig Technologies Inc. has 11 and 11 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioSig Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Myomo Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Myomo Inc. and BioSig Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12% and 4.9% respectively. About 7% of Myomo Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 10% of BioSig Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myomo Inc. 11.57% 16.72% -31.15% -50.59% -63.48% -41.67% BioSig Technologies Inc. -2.59% -19.76% 13.79% 75.67% 31.18% 75.88%

For the past year Myomo Inc. had bearish trend while BioSig Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Myomo Inc. beats BioSig Technologies Inc.

Myomo, Inc., a commercial stage medical robotics Company, provides expanded mobility solutions for patients suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis in the United States. The company develops and markets MyoPro, a myoelectric elbow/wrist/hand orthosis that supports an impaired hands and arms of individuals due to a brachial plexus injury, stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, and other upper limb neuromuscular deficits. Myomo, Inc. and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary technology platform to minimize noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. The company develops includes PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram, and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system, which acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.