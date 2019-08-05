Myomo, Inc. (MYO) EPS Estimated At $-0.17; Tyvor Capital Decreased Its Gap (GPS) Position

Analysts expect Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) to report $-0.17 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 19.05% from last quarter’s $-0.21 EPS. After having $-0.17 EPS previously, Myomo, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.0045 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8384. About 65,466 shares traded. Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) has declined 63.48% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MYO News: 24/05/2018 – Myomo Announces MyoPro Availability in 16 New U.S. Locations; 08/03/2018 Myomo, Inc. Issues March 2018 Shareholder Letter; 02/05/2018 – Myomo Announces Free Screening Days in Over 20 Cities Nationwide; 09/03/2018 – Myomo Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor and Partnering Conferences; 14/05/2018 – Myomo® Application for Medicare Codes Receives Favorable Preliminary Decision

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending.

Myomo, Inc., a commercial stage medical robotics Company, provides expanded mobility solutions for patients suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.34 million. The firm develops and markets MyoPro, a myoelectric elbow/wrist/hand orthosis that supports an impaired hands and arms of individuals due to a brachial plexus injury, stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, and other upper limb neuromuscular deficits. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 8 analysts covering Gap (NYSE:GPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Gap has $50 highest and $23 lowest target. $32's average target is 77.38% above currents $18.04 stock price.

Analysts await The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 30.26% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GPS’s profit will be $200.34 million for 8.51 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by The Gap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.83% EPS growth.