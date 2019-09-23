Myomo Inc. (MYO) and SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Comparing side by side

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) and SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myomo Inc. 1 4.14 N/A -0.82 0.00 SI-BONE Inc. 18 8.20 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Myomo Inc. and SI-BONE Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myomo Inc. 0.00% -116.3% -97.7% SI-BONE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

6.8 and 6.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Myomo Inc. Its rival SI-BONE Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.1 and 12.7 respectively. SI-BONE Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Myomo Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12% of Myomo Inc. shares and 74.7% of SI-BONE Inc. shares. Myomo Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3% of SI-BONE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myomo Inc. 11.57% 16.72% -31.15% -50.59% -63.48% -41.67% SI-BONE Inc. -7.89% -11.25% 7.34% 3.99% 0% -13.93%

For the past year Myomo Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than SI-BONE Inc.

Summary

SI-BONE Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Myomo Inc.

Myomo, Inc., a commercial stage medical robotics Company, provides expanded mobility solutions for patients suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis in the United States. The company develops and markets MyoPro, a myoelectric elbow/wrist/hand orthosis that supports an impaired hands and arms of individuals due to a brachial plexus injury, stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, and other upper limb neuromuscular deficits. Myomo, Inc. and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.