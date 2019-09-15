Myomo Inc. (MYO) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Medical Appliances & Equipment company, Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Myomo Inc. has 12% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.93% institutional ownership for its rivals. 7% of Myomo Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Myomo Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myomo Inc. 0.00% -116.30% -97.70% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Myomo Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Myomo Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Myomo Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myomo Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.69 3.10 2.69

The rivals have a potential upside of 120.99%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Myomo Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myomo Inc. 11.57% 16.72% -31.15% -50.59% -63.48% -41.67% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year Myomo Inc. had bearish trend while Myomo Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Myomo Inc. are 6.8 and 6.6. Competitively, Myomo Inc.’s rivals have 4.65 and 3.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. Myomo Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Myomo Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Myomo Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Myomo Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Myomo Inc.

Myomo, Inc., a commercial stage medical robotics Company, provides expanded mobility solutions for patients suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis in the United States. The company develops and markets MyoPro, a myoelectric elbow/wrist/hand orthosis that supports an impaired hands and arms of individuals due to a brachial plexus injury, stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, and other upper limb neuromuscular deficits. Myomo, Inc. and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.