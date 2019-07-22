Myomo Inc. (MYO) and AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Contrasting side by side

Both Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) and AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myomo Inc. 1 4.45 N/A -0.84 0.00 AxoGen Inc. 20 8.46 N/A -0.60 0.00

Demonstrates Myomo Inc. and AxoGen Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Myomo Inc. and AxoGen Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myomo Inc. 0.00% -101.3% -87.3% AxoGen Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -16.3%

Liquidity

4.2 and 4.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Myomo Inc. Its rival AxoGen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.8 and 8 respectively. AxoGen Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Myomo Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Myomo Inc. and AxoGen Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myomo Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AxoGen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, AxoGen Inc.’s consensus price target is $29.67, while its potential upside is 52.86%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.2% of Myomo Inc. shares and 90.7% of AxoGen Inc. shares. 4.6% are Myomo Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, AxoGen Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myomo Inc. -15.15% -10.26% -18.6% -49.52% -72.87% -27.08% AxoGen Inc. -0.13% 7.18% 29.59% -36.81% -48.16% 12.53%

For the past year Myomo Inc. has -27.08% weaker performance while AxoGen Inc. has 12.53% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors AxoGen Inc. beats Myomo Inc.

Myomo, Inc., a commercial stage medical robotics Company, provides expanded mobility solutions for patients suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis in the United States. The company develops and markets MyoPro, a myoelectric elbow/wrist/hand orthosis that supports an impaired hands and arms of individuals due to a brachial plexus injury, stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, and other upper limb neuromuscular deficits. Myomo, Inc. and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AxoGen, Inc. provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The companyÂ’s surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that is used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.