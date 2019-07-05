Myomo, Inc. (MYO) Analysts See $-0.17 EPS; Contrarius Investment Management LTD Upped By $1.08 Million Its Chicos Fas (CHS) Stake

Analysts expect Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) to report $-0.17 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 19.05% from last quarter’s $-0.21 EPS. After having $-0.17 EPS previously, Myomo, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.62% or $0.0399 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7497. About 13,333 shares traded. Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) has declined 72.87% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MYO News: 24/05/2018 – Myomo Announces MyoPro Availability in 16 New U.S. Locations; 02/05/2018 – Myomo Announces Free Screening Days in Over 20 Cities Nationwide; 09/03/2018 – Myomo Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor and Partnering Conferences; 08/03/2018 Myomo, Inc. Issues March 2018 Shareholder Letter; 14/05/2018 – Myomo® Application for Medicare Codes Receives Favorable Preliminary Decision

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased Chicos Fas Inc (CHS) stake by 15.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired 270,471 shares as Chicos Fas Inc (CHS)’s stock declined 30.46%. The Contrarius Investment Management Ltd holds 2.02M shares with $8.64 million value, up from 1.75M last quarter. Chicos Fas Inc now has $399.49M valuation. The stock increased 4.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.46. About 1.36M shares traded. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 61.84% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 23/03/2018 – Aben Resources Operator Eagle Plain’s Suspends Drilling Program at the Chico Gold Project, Saskatchewan; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Chico’s FAS May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in 22 Mos; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS 1Q EPS 23C, EST. 26C; 08/05/2018 – Selling products on Amazon drives traffic to Chico’s boutiques: CEO; 04/04/2018 – Forever Fierce Revolution Emboldened by Chico’s Campaign Launches YouTube Channel With “Chicy Blinders” Video; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chico Fire – 03/21/2018 09:18 AM; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS to offer Chico’s Brand Apparel and Accessories on Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Manchin: Manchin Makes Good on Wager with Toomey – Delivers Chico’s Pepperoni Rolls; 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS 1Q EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – Selling products on @amazon drives traffic to @Chicos boutiques, says CEO

More notable recent Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Myomo Announces First Insurance Reimbursements in European Markets – Business Wire” on June 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Myomo Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on May 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Myomo Makes NYSE American Section 610(b) Public Announcement – Business Wire” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Myomo® Announces Participation in Beijing Trade Show – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Myomo (MYO) Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Myomo, Inc., a commercial stage medical robotics Company, provides expanded mobility solutions for patients suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.24 million. The firm develops and markets MyoPro, a myoelectric elbow/wrist/hand orthosis that supports an impaired hands and arms of individuals due to a brachial plexus injury, stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, and other upper limb neuromuscular deficits. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 2 analysts covering Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Chico’s FAS had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Nomura on Monday, March 11. The stock of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $158,083 activity. $7,140 worth of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) was bought by Baker Gregory S. Brooks Bonnie R. had bought 28,700 shares worth $100,298 on Thursday, June 13. Another trade for 14,000 shares valued at $50,645 was made by TOFALLI KIMBERLY ROY on Thursday, June 13.

More notable recent Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Chico’s Fas Inc (CHS) Interim President and CEO Bonnie R. Brooks Bought $100,163 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Chicoâ€™s FAS, Inc. (CHS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chico’s Is Another Victim Of The Retail Apocalypse – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chico’s Rejects Buyout Offer With a Catch – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q1 Earnings Preview For Chico’s FAS – Benzinga” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

