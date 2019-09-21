MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

As Biotechnology companies, MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 51 136.22 N/A -2.20 0.00 Xencor Inc. 36 11.86 N/A 0.65 68.14

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of MyoKardia Inc. and Xencor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Risk and Volatility

MyoKardia Inc. has a 2.01 beta, while its volatility is 101.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Xencor Inc.’s 37.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MyoKardia Inc. are 18 and 18 respectively. Its competitor Xencor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is 6.7. MyoKardia Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

MyoKardia Inc. and Xencor Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

The consensus price target of MyoKardia Inc. is $90, with potential upside of 46.77%. Competitively Xencor Inc. has an average price target of $40, with potential upside of 8.37%. The data provided earlier shows that MyoKardia Inc. appears more favorable than Xencor Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.1% of Xencor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. MyoKardia Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Xencor Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.