MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

As Biotechnology companies, MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 48 81.26 N/A -1.77 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -6.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MyoKardia Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MyoKardia Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -16.2% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MyoKardia Inc. are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. Its competitor Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.7 and its Quick Ratio is 13.7. Unity Biotechnology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MyoKardia Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for MyoKardia Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of MyoKardia Inc. is $85, with potential upside of 70.72%. Meanwhile, Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s consensus price target is $21, while its potential upside is 143.62%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Unity Biotechnology Inc. is looking more favorable than MyoKardia Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MyoKardia Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.5% and 72.3%. About 0.5% of MyoKardia Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 12.22% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. -0.21% -5% 21.13% -17.97% 2.19% -2.74% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 6.65% 22.53% -18.71% -21.98% -37.12% -42.8%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. was less bearish than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.