MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 48 87.21 N/A -1.77 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 4422.24 N/A -2.30 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MyoKardia Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MyoKardia Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -16.2% TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -213.2% -130.9%

Risk and Volatility

MyoKardia Inc. is 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.27 beta. From a competition point of view, TG Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.16 beta which is 116.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MyoKardia Inc. is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.7. The Current Ratio of rival TG Therapeutics Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. MyoKardia Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for MyoKardia Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

MyoKardia Inc. has an average price target of $85, and a 59.09% upside potential. TG Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17.5 average price target and a 136.49% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that TG Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than MyoKardia Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MyoKardia Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.5% and 67.5%. Insiders held 0.5% of MyoKardia Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. -0.21% -5% 21.13% -17.97% 2.19% -2.74% TG Therapeutics Inc. -14.18% -11.25% 52.61% 26.71% -49.13% 71.22%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. has -2.74% weaker performance while TG Therapeutics Inc. has 71.22% stronger performance.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats TG Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.