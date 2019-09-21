MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 51 136.22 N/A -2.20 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 95.68 N/A -2.52 0.00

Demonstrates MyoKardia Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of MyoKardia Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MyoKardia Inc. is 18 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18. The Current Ratio of rival Selecta Biosciences Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. MyoKardia Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for MyoKardia Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MyoKardia Inc.’s upside potential is 46.77% at a $90 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. had bullish trend while Selecta Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.