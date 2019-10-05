MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 54 0.56 44.74M -2.20 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 -0.59 28.12M -1.89 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MyoKardia Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has MyoKardia Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 83,113,505.48% -20% -18.3% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 231,059,983.57% -46.8% -35.1%

Volatility and Risk

MyoKardia Inc. is 101.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.01. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.66 beta and it is 166.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MyoKardia Inc. is 18 while its Current Ratio is 18. Meanwhile, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.7 while its Quick Ratio is 9.7. MyoKardia Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for MyoKardia Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MyoKardia Inc.’s upside potential is 66.24% at a $90 average target price. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37 average target price and a 217.60% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than MyoKardia Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. has 11.4% stronger performance while Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.81% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors MyoKardia Inc. beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.