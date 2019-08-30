MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 50 110.19 N/A -2.20 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 6 11.49 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MyoKardia Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Risk and Volatility

MyoKardia Inc. has a beta of 2.01 and its 101.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Pfenex Inc.’s 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.29 beta.

Liquidity

MyoKardia Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18 and a Quick Ratio of 18. Competitively, Pfenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 5 Quick Ratio. MyoKardia Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for MyoKardia Inc. and Pfenex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MyoKardia Inc.’s upside potential is 67.38% at a $90 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MyoKardia Inc. and Pfenex Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.09% and 83.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.14% are Pfenex Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. was less bullish than Pfenex Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MyoKardia Inc. beats Pfenex Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.