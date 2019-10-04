MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)

As Biotechnology businesses, MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 54 0.55 44.74M -2.20 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 2 0.00 1.78M -7.08 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 83,144,396.95% -20% -18.3% Neuralstem Inc. 102,717,987.19% -118.2% -78.4%

Volatility and Risk

MyoKardia Inc. has a 2.01 beta, while its volatility is 101.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Neuralstem Inc. has a 1.94 beta which is 94.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MyoKardia Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18 and a Quick Ratio of 18. Competitively, Neuralstem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. MyoKardia Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 65.35% for MyoKardia Inc. with average target price of $90.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. shares and 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1% are Neuralstem Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. had bullish trend while Neuralstem Inc. had bearish trend.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.