MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

As Biotechnology companies, MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 48 82.02 N/A -1.77 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 115 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MyoKardia Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -16.2% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Volatility & Risk

MyoKardia Inc. is 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.27 beta. From a competition point of view, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.11 beta which is 11.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MyoKardia Inc. are 8.7 and 8.7. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 45.8 and 45.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MyoKardia Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for MyoKardia Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MyoKardia Inc.’s upside potential is 69.15% at a $85 consensus price target. Competitively Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $128, with potential upside of 20.15%. The information presented earlier suggests that MyoKardia Inc. looks more robust than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.5% of MyoKardia Inc. shares and 94.6% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of MyoKardia Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.2% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. -0.21% -5% 21.13% -17.97% 2.19% -2.74% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -9.39% -9.7% -42.18% -17.77% -5.36%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. was less bearish than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors MyoKardia Inc. beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.