MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

This is a contrast between MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 50 112.84 N/A -2.20 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 3.22 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 highlights MyoKardia Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MyoKardia Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Risk & Volatility

MyoKardia Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 101.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.01 beta. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.79 beta and it is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MyoKardia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18 while its Quick Ratio is 18. On the competitive side is, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. MyoKardia Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for MyoKardia Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

MyoKardia Inc.’s consensus price target is $90, while its potential upside is 70.39%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.6 consensus price target and a 869.23% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than MyoKardia Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. shares and 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. had bullish trend while Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.