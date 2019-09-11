MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

As Biotechnology businesses, MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 51 119.43 N/A -2.20 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.88 N/A 8.02 17.37

In table 1 we can see MyoKardia Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of MyoKardia Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Risk and Volatility

MyoKardia Inc. is 101.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.01. From a competition point of view, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1.14 beta which is 14.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MyoKardia Inc. is 18 while its Current Ratio is 18. Meanwhile, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3. MyoKardia Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for MyoKardia Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 6 2.75

MyoKardia Inc.’s consensus target price is $90, while its potential upside is 62.90%. Competitively Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a consensus target price of $168.25, with potential upside of 26.17%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that MyoKardia Inc. seems more appealing than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. MyoKardia Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, 0.9% are Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. has weaker performance than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats MyoKardia Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.