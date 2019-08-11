MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 49 120.76 N/A -2.20 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.68 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MyoKardia Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MyoKardia Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

MyoKardia Inc. has a 2.01 beta, while its volatility is 101.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc.’s beta is 1.83 which is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

MyoKardia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18 while its Quick Ratio is 18. On the competitive side is, Heat Biologics Inc. which has a 5.7 Current Ratio and a 5.7 Quick Ratio. MyoKardia Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered MyoKardia Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

MyoKardia Inc.’s consensus target price is $87.5, while its potential upside is 54.79%. Meanwhile, Heat Biologics Inc.’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 1,190.11%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Heat Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than MyoKardia Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 3.62% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. had bullish trend while Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.